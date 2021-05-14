Man Defaces Murals Celebrating Asian Culture in SF Chinatown
A man has allegedly defaced murals celebrating Asian culture in San Francisco’s Chinatown twice in the span of a single month.
What happened: Security cameras caught an unidentified suspect destroying murals along Jack Kerouac Alley on May 8, reported KPIX 5.
In a video of the incident, a man wearing a captain’s hat is seen writing on the murals.
According to MaCannaYo, who created the murals with another artist, the vandal defaced "symbolic symbols like Bruce Lee, and Cai Shen, the god of wealth and prosperity.”
On April 12, a man was caught on camera writing “Loose Lee” and “I’ll be back” on Bruce Lee's face. MaCannaYo believes him to be the same suspect.
She has forwarded videos of the vandalism to members of the San Francisco Police Department, who are now investigating.
Restoration work: MaCannaYo has been using her own money to fix the murals since Monday, but the artist needs more to fully restore and protect them.
The artist has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for reworking damaged areas and safeguarding the murals with an anti-graffiti semi-gloss sealer.
As of this writing, MaCannaYo’s campaign has raised more than $5,000. She says excess funds will be used to "help create more public art in Chinatown," according to KTVU.
Featured Images via MaCannaYo
