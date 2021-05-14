Man Defaces Murals Celebrating Asian Culture in SF Chinatown

Carl Samson
·1 min read
A man has allegedly defaced murals celebrating Asian culture in San Francisco’s Chinatown twice in the span of a single month.





What happened: Security cameras caught an unidentified suspect destroying murals along Jack Kerouac Alley on May 8, reported KPIX 5.





  • In a video of the incident, a man wearing a captain’s hat is seen writing on the murals.

  • According to MaCannaYo, who created the murals with another artist, the vandal defaced "symbolic symbols like Bruce Lee, and Cai Shen, the god of wealth and prosperity.”

  • On April 12, a man was caught on camera writing “Loose Lee” and “I’ll be back” on Bruce Lee's face. MaCannaYo believes him to be the same suspect.

  • She has forwarded videos of the vandalism to members of the San Francisco Police Department, who are now investigating.







Restoration work: MaCannaYo has been using her own money to fix the murals since Monday, but the artist needs more to fully restore and protect them.





  • The artist has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for reworking damaged areas and safeguarding the murals with an anti-graffiti semi-gloss sealer.

  • As of this writing, MaCannaYo’s campaign has raised more than $5,000. She says excess funds will be used to "help create more public art in Chinatown," according to KTVU.





Featured Images via MaCannaYo


