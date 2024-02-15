Man defending self in Indianapolis officer's shooting takes off shirt on witness stand

On the closing day of his trial, the man accused of shooting an Indianapolis police officer in the throat nearly two years ago concluded part of his testimony by wiggling out of the sleeve of his blue dress shirt and lifting his clothing up to show the injuries he suffered that night.

From the stand in Marion Superior Court, Mylik Hill unbuttoned his shirt and lifted his arm above his head to show the jury where he was shot by Indianapolis police during an exchange of gunfire.

The act unfolded when Hill, who’s representing himself in the attempted murder case, made a last-minute request to testify, which entailed him asking questions – to himself.

The scene capped the third and final day of the trial against Hill, who’s accused of shooting Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Thomas Mangan in the throat after a foot pursuit in Fountain Square in February 2022. Hill faces two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The trial has been punctuated with outbursts from Hill, frequent objections by the state and admonitions from Marion Superior Judge Angela Davis – who often remarked on Hill’s erroneous attempts to enter evidence.

Thursday was no exception, with the more than 6-hour day consisting of Hill arguing the bullets that struck Mangan were fired by other officers at the scene and other erratic statements such as the case being an example of government corruption. At one point, Hill said a deputy shadowing him as he walked throughout the courtroom was violating his rights, to which Judge Davis warned him to stop encroaching on the bench or he would be shackled.

The judge frequently asked Hill if he wanted to be represented by a public defender, who were on standby, to which he declined.

Prosecutors throughout the day argued body camera footage of the officers, ballistics evidence and DNA lifted from the muzzle of Hill’s gun lining up with Mangan showed his intent to kill the officer.

Hill denied the point in his closing remarks and made numerous statements as he paced in circles, arguing the DNA was planted, the police wanted him to die and once again, the other officers had shot Mangan.

“How dare Indiana try to prosecute me?” He asked the jury. “What is the world coming to?”

The case was turned over to the jury shortly before 6 p.m.

What police have said about the shooting of officer Thomas Mangan

The shooting occurred after officers responded to the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue on a report of a vehicle crash shortly after 10 p.m., investigators said in a probable cause affidavit.

A woman reported a man driving a red car hit a fence in front of her house, as well as her neighbor's white pickup across the street. The man, she said, got out of his car, pulled his pants down and urinated on the street.

Officers found a man wearing a red jacket in the red Buick in the 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, a street two blocks south of Lexington Avenue. When police approached, the man, later identified as Hill, got out of his car "while keeping his back to the officers with his hands in front of him," according to the affidavit.

Officers yelled: "Stop, police. Show me your hands," investigators said, and the man ran away. Six officers chased him on foot, with Mangan and his field training officer in the lead.

As Mangan gained on Hill and reached out toward Hill's back with both hands, the affidavit indicates, Hill "produced a pistol and fired two shots. One shot hit Mangan's radio, which caught fire, and the other "struck the center of his throat at the base of his neck."

Investigators said Daniel Majors, a seven-year veteran of IMPD, shot back at Hill and ordered the man to drop his weapon. Instead, Hill reportedly "did not comply and fired several more times at Officer Majors" before fleeing.

Drones located the man shortly before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Dawson Street, less than half a mile from where the shootout occurred, and a SWAT team took him into custody. He had been shot in the chest and thigh, according to police.

Officers found a 9mm handgun next to him. It had been reported stolen in October 2021. Mangan was released from a hospital about two weeks after the shooting with damage to his voice box and Adam's apple.

IndyStar reporter Sarah Nelson can be reached at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man defending self in IMPD shooting takes off shirt on witness stand