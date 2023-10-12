Man defends self with knife in aggravated assault on Wednesday in Sioux Falls

The Sioux Falls Police Department searching for three suspects involved in an aggravated assault Wednesday night.

Police were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. to the area of Delbridge Street and Ebenezer Avenue after a man on a bike was assaulted by four men, Sam Clemens, a spokesperson for the Sioux Falls Police Department, said.

The 20-year-old victim said he had been riding his bike when he noticed a car following him, Clemens said. The car stopped and four men got out and started attacking the victim. The victim fought back and used a knife to defend himself, cutting one of the assailants.

The four men left and later returned with a gun, Clemens said. The victim heard several gunshots and ran away to a safe spot.

The victim had no serious injuries and did not know why he was attacked, Clemens said.

As police were investigating, one of the suspects went to a Sioux Falls-area hospital with a knife wound, Clemens said. The 28-year-old suspect was treated and then arrested. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Police are still looking for the three other suspects, Clemens said.

