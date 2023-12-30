Man delivering packages struck by stray bullet in Mondawmin Mall parking lot, police say

Dec. 29—By Annie Jennemann — ajennemann@baltsun.com

PUBLISHED:December 29, 2023 at 8:27 p.m.| UPDATED:December 29, 2023 at 8:45 p.m.

A man delivering packages was shot by a stray bullet in the parking lot of the Mondawmin Mall, according to Baltimore police.

At approximately 6:10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Police found a 50-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the ankle, according to a news release. The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

After a preliminary investigation, police said there was an altercation between two groups of young people in the parking lot of the mall on the Gwynns Falls Parkway side. Police said the groups began exchanging gunfire and a stray bullet struck the man who was delivering packages.

Anyone with information is urged to call 410-396-2477 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.

