A man’s delivery went to the wrong person in Florida. When he picked it up, he saw cops

A package mix-up during the holiday season landed a Florida man on the “naughty list” Wednesday, according to the Marco Island Police Department.

In a Facebook post, the department explains that a person named Ryan Bluestone was arrested at the police station after he picked up a narcotics-filled package mistakenly picked up by a neighbor with the same name.

According to the arrest report, the saga began on Monday when a person, also named Ryan, called to report a “suspicious package” he mistakenly received at the post office.

The USPS Priority Mail envelope, sent from San Francisco, was addressed to the “Ryan family.” Inside was a Christmas card with a folded piece of white paper containing an “unknown white powdery substance.” Ryan called police, who seized the items. The contents were examined and tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine.

The following day, Ryan No. 1 called cops saying that Ryan Bluestone found out that he had accidentally received his package that contained his “medication,” and wanted to make arrangements to collect it.

Officers, in turn, called Bluestone, saying they had his package and directed him to come pick it up.

Bluestone did as he was told. He went to the station, produced his driver’s license, accepted the package and signed a property receipt, the complaint says.

The 23-year-old Illinois native was arrested on a possession charge. He was being held at the Naples Jail on $10,000 bond.

“Stay on MIPD’s nice list,” ends the department’s post. “Never mail illegal drugs to yourself, and definitely don’t claim them from the police department.”

