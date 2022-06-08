Man demands sandwich and $100 from Fort Myers Subway, then flees with no meal, no cash

A man who ordered a sandwich topped with $100 from a south Fort Myers restaurant's register is sought on attempted armed robbery charges.

The man walked into the Subway at 11741 South Cleveland Ave. about 7 p.m. Tuesday and placed an order.

When time came to pay, the man said he had a gun and demanded the sandwich and $100.

Convenience robbery: Fort Myers man on probation for 2021 hold-up suspected in Cape Coral 7-Eleven robbery Sunday

Starbucks sentence: Fort Myers man sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2021 Daniels Parkway Starbucks robbery

Fleet-footed: Clewiston police nab bank robbery suspect who fled on foot. He lived nearby

A man who ordered a sandwich with everything, including $100 from a south Fort Myers restaurant's register, is being sought on attempted armed robbery charges.

The subject, wearing all black with a surgical mask and medical gloves, obtained nothing of value and fled on foot.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information about this incident, please call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or you can report what you know on our website at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 if your information leads to an arrest.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Man wanted on robbery charges after demanding money from Subway