Man with dementia reunited with son after wandering off, Marietta police say

A man was reunited with his father, who suffers from dementia, thanks to Marietta police.

Marietta police said an 83-year-old man with dementia wandered away from his son.

Officers began searching the area to find the man amid the cold weather.

Eventually, he was found walking more than two miles away from his home.

Marietta police thanked its officers who assisted in finding the man in a post on their Facebook page.

