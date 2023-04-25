Man denied bond in Rock Hill mom′s drive-by shooting death

The man charged in a Rock Hill mother of four’s death will have to stay in jail, CN2 News reports.

Tuesday marks one month since Jennifer Robinson was killed in a drive-by shooting, and Rock Hill police said 25-year-old Brenden Johnson is charged with murder.

In Johnson’s first court appearance Monday, an officer told the judge Robinson was not Johnson’s intended target.

PREVIOUS: Arrest made in duplex shooting that killed Rock Hill mother, police say

“Him getting out is a major concern for us as there are other intended targets that were not struck during the shooting,” the officer said. “And with his demonstration to this, and his reckless behavior, he is a danger to society.”

Police said Johnson shot and killed Robinson in a drive-by shooting on March 25 as she was standing outside a duplex along Friedheim Road.

Tuesday marks one month since Jennifer Robinson was killed in a drive-by shooting, and Rock Hill police said 25-year-old Brenden Johnson is charged with murder.

Robinson’s family didn’t want Johnson to get out of jail, either. A woman read a statement in court from Robinson’s mother.

“He could go out and kill somebody else,” she said. “I want to know why he did it. That was my baby, she was my rock. I want him to know how much he has hurt our family. She was so kind, so gentle, so sweet, and she would not hurt anybody.”

It took police more than three weeks to catch Johnson.

The judge denied Johnson’s bond, CN2 News reports. His next court appearance is June 12.

(WATCH BELOW: SC Gov. McMaster urges lawmakers to act on illegal guns, bond reform)