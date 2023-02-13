Man denied drink after last call rams his car into taqueria, New Jersey officials say

A man rammed his car into a New Jersey restaurant after he was denied alcohol, according to news reports.

The incident occurred at Taqueria Downtown, a popular taco joint in Jersey City on Saturday, Feb. 11, according to NJ.com.

A restaurant worker refused to serve alcohol to a man who officials said had missed the bar’s “last call” at about 11:00 p.m., the outlet reported citing a city spokesperson. The man then became upset and berated the employee, the spokesperson told NJ.com.

Afterward, the man went outside and was joined by a man and a woman, and a physical altercation ensued, according to the Daily Voice.

“The three individuals then jumped into a vehicle and backed into two restaurant workers, the side of store, and also another vehicle,” the spokesperson told the news outlet.

In a video posted by HudPost on Twitter, the vehicle can be seen rapidly backing into the building before one of the occupants runs off.

Following the crash, the two restaurant workers were hospitalized with minor injuries, and a third person, the driver of a vehicle that was struck, refused medical care, according to the Hudson County View.

The Jersey City Police Department is continuing to search for the man the say rammed into the restaurant, according to the outlet.

A spokesperson for the city did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Jersey City is located along the Hudson River near New York City.

USPS employee stole $40,000 worth of mailed checks and sold them on dark web, feds say

Two people struggle in rowboat for hours in raging Washington sea. Watch the rescue

Hunter stuck dangling from tree after deer stand collapses, Alabama rescuers say