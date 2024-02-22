Man denied food at Carl’s Jr. sets fire to manager’s vehicle, California police say

A man who was denied free food at a Carl’s Jr. retaliated by setting fire to the manager’s vehicle, California police reported.

Officers responded to the fast food eatery at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 12 to reports of an attempted murder in progress, the Arcadia Police Department said in a weekly police log.

The 26-year-old man, whom police described as being homeless, entered the Carl’s Jr. and asked for free food, police said.

When employees refused, he left and returned carrying a gas can and lighter, police said.

He set fire to the restaurant manager’s vehicle in the parking lot, police said.

“He then chased the manager with the gas can and lighter, attempting to pour it on him and set him on fire,” the police log said.

The manager and another employee tackled the man and held him down until officers arrived, police said. He was arrested, but police did not release his name or charges.

“He’s a very good guy, him and his family,” Sanders Daniels, who works nearby, told KTLA about the manager. “They reach out and try to do the best they can for people.”

Arcadia is about 20 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

