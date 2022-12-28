Man denied from going into Family Dollar to escape the cold, gets shot after leaving

A man trying to enter an Atlanta Family Dollar store in order to escape the cold weather was denied entry and then shot at it as he left the store, according to Atlanta police.

Atlanta police say that around 10 p.m.. on Tuesday, officers arrived at an address on the 300 block of Ralph David Abernathy, where they found the man shot in the right thigh. Police say the victim was confronted by two men when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim in his right thigh before they ran away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s unclear why he was denied entry into the store.

Police say the man was alert, conscious and breathing and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers did not release any information about the suspect connected to this incident.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS