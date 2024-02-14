Man denies murder after woman's body found in car park

A man accused of murdering a woman whose body was discovered in a car park has denied the charge.

Robert Brown, 38, from Luton, will go on trial in May after he pleaded not guilty to murdering Victoria Greenwood, who lived in Bedfordshire.

Her body was found in an area between Roe Green and Wallington, Hertfordshire, at about 20:00 GMT on 14 November 2023.

The 41-year-old had been missing since the early hours of 10 November.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw a "distinctive" car being driven along Cat Ditch Road, Hertfordshire, on 14 November 2023.

Mr Brown also denied a second charge of obstructing the Hertfordshire coroner between 9 November and 15 November 2023.

On 14 February, Mr Brown, who wore a dark grey tracksuit, was remanded in custody by Judge Michael Simon at Luton Crown Court.

A trial date has been set for 7 May. It is expected to last for three weeks.

