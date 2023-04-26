Man deported twice is charged in fatal crash, then dies in custody, Florida cops say

A twice-deported man was again in the country illegally when he was charged with DUI manslaughter, and investigators suspect his mysterious death two days later was due to internal injuries suffered in the crash, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says.

The wreck happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday, April 22, near Haines City, about 38 miles southwest of Orlando, officials said in a news release.

A 23-year-old driver from Davenport was killed in the crash, and detectives say 43-year-old Doroteo Martinez-Castro of Mexico drove on the wrong side of the road and “head on” into the victim.

“Multiple cans of Modelo beer were found in Martinez-Castro’s vehicle. He also admitted to a detective that he drank multiple beers and Crown Royal whiskey a short time before the crash,” the sheriff’s office said.

“He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for an ankle injury. ... Upon his release from the hospital during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 23rd, he was booked in to the Polk County Jail and then transferred to the medical dorm for his ankle injury.”

Martinez-Castro died while in custody the next day, after being rushed to AdventHealth Sebring Hospital, officials said.

”According to the investigation so far, Martinez-Castro was being monitored by deputies and medical staff throughout Monday morning, April 24th. Deputies checked on him every 14-15 minutes,” the sheriff’s office said.

“When his food tray was delivered at 10:40 a.m., a deputy noticed he was sitting in his wheelchair unresponsive. Deputies and medical staff immediately began CPR until he was transported to Sebring. He was declared deceased at the hospital at 11:31 a.m.”

An April 25 autopsy revealed the suspect died from “crash-related internal injuries” that were not detected during his initial hospital visit, officials said. A final autopsy report is awaiting toxicology test results, officials said.

Four independent investigations are being conducted in the death, and all findings will be sent to the State Attorney’s Office for review, officials said.

Martinez-Castro was driving with a suspended learner’s permit when he was arrested, officials said. He was deported the first time in 2019, after being charged with traffic-related misdemeanors, officials said.

