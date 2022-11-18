Man, deputies exchange gunfire after reported home invasion in Altamonte Springs

A man is in custody after police said he fired a gun at officers in an Altamonte Springs neighborhood early Friday.

Nicholas Lynn, 44, faces several charges, including attempted murder.

Altamonte Springs police told WFTV they received a call around 6 a.m. about a home invasion along Northbridge Drive in Seminole County.

While officers were responding to the call, they were notified that the armed suspect had returned to his home next door to the victim’s residence, police said.

ASPD said the suspect met officers at his front door, then slammed it and refused to come out.

After two hours, police said the suspect exited the house, still armed.

He then ran from police. As officers chased him, there was an exchange of gunfire, police said.

Lynn, a military veteran, was booked into the Seminole County jail.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

See a map of the scene here:

