Man described as suicidal shot, wounded in confrontation with Jupiter police

JUPITER — A man described as being suicidal was shot and wounded by a Jupiter police officer Tuesday afternoon after the man pointed a firearm, town police said.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, police said the situation unfolded shortly before 1:30 p.m. as Jupiter officers responded to a call for assistance from the Juno Beach Police Department for a traffic stop involving a person armed with a firearm.

Investigators say the vehicle stopped at Ocean Cay Park on Marcinski Road and its occupant confronted responding officers while pointing a firearm.

During the encounter, a Jupiter police officer discharged his firearm. Medical aid was immediately rendered and the man was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound, police said.

Police said the wounded man is 52 years old, but did not disclose his name. Police also did not disclose the name of the officer who fired his weapon.

Shooting is the sixth involving a Palm Beach County police agency this year

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office are investigating, a practice most police agencies follow.

Criminal charges are pending against the man, police said.

It is the sixth shooting incident involving a law-enforcement agency in Palm Beach County in 2021. Two of the shootings, one in West Palm Beach and the other in Boynton Beach, resulted in fatalities.

In October, West Palm Beach police officers shot and killed Allan Lorenzo Robb during a confrontation on Sunset Road. Investigators said Robb wielded a knife as officers attempted to take him into custody. The incident happened after West Palm Beach officers were called to the neighborhood to investigate reports of a suspicious armed male.

In May, Boynton Beach officers shot and killed 27-year-old Christian Castro in the Via Lugano apartment community along North Congress Avenue. According to police, Castro threatened officers with a knife and a hammer. Boynton officers were called to the residence to investigate a reported domestic disturbance.

