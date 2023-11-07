Man describes helping take down dangerous suspect in Starbucks drive-through

OCALA, Fla. - After a police chase ended near an Ocala Starbucks where a suspect allegedly tried to carjack a woman, a man in the next car jumped in to help and held onto the suspect until police caught up.

"Just getting started with the day, had maybe been awake 20 to 25 minutes," said Shane Spicer. "I live about a mile from that Starbucks."

While Shane Spicer waited for coffee, police were in a high-speed chase with a dangerous suspect. The suspect who was wanted for allegedly breaking into someone's home and stealing their car, crashed in a busy intersection.

Convicted career criminal Michael Prouty took off running.

"Sprinting up to Starbucks, and he didn’t look like a Starbucks coffee drinker," Spicer said. "Then he yanked the girl out of the car. And just kind of an instinctive, kind of reactionary thing."

Dashcam video shows Prouty allegedly trying to carjack a woman, but Spicer jumps into the passenger seat trying to stop him.

Spicer, an Army veteran, decided Prouty wasn't going to slip away again.

"I’m going to get you, buddy!" Spicer said. "You’re not going anywhere now! You crossed the line!"

Body camera video shows Spicer again holding onto the suspect while officers run up to arrest him.

Several people were hurt in the crash, but Spicer says he was able to walk away from the takedown just a little out of breath.

His girlfriend and young daughter were both in the car when all of this went down.

"I feel like if you’ve got the ability to watch out for someone, that you should," Spicer said. "I would just hope that someone would do the same for my family."