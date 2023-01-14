Man describes horror of beating by carjackers dressed as police officers at Memphis hotel

The victim of a carjacking at the Hilton hotel in East Memphis where robbers posed as police officers spoke to FOX13 about the crime from a hospital bed in his home state of New York.

Police said the robbery happened Wednesday afternoon.

Junior, who requested his full name not be published, said he and some friends were in Memphis on business when they were robbed.

Junior shows his injuries after a beating by carjackers dressed as police officers at a Memphis hotel on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

He said he and his family are scared the criminals will track them down and hurt them, even from 1,000 miles away.

“He hit me a lot, a lot of blood on the floor,” Junior said. “He hit me on the back with the gun.”

He said he and his friends thought the robbers were police officers when they pulled up. They were loading up their car to leave for the airport when two dark cars with police lights in the front windows pulled up.

“I thought they were police and shouted, ‘What happened? Nobody’s doing nothing, nobody’s doing nothing,’” he said.

He said men carrying rifles and wearing masks and bulletproof vests with the word “police” on them climbed out and commanded the men to get on the ground, before beating and robbing them.

“He kept hitting him in the head so hard and saying, ‘Give me your necklace,’ and trying to pull it,” Junior’s wife, Ashlie, said.

Junior said three witnesses were standing nearby when the robbery happened but did not get involved because they thought they were witnessing an arrest.

“Strangers that saw it came up to him and said they were going to try and help,” Ashlie translated for her husband. “But when they saw the police, they were confused.”

Junior recalled how the robbers took his phone, watch and jewelry, then did the same to his friends before taking off in their rental car full of luggage.

“He said, ‘You move and I’m going to kill you,’” Junior said. “He hit me a lot.”

Junior said he has four open wounds on his head from being struck with a rifle and believes he has a concussion.

Images from the police report show one victim with a wounded ear. Junior said that happened after the robbers ripped his earring out.

Junior said he requested police accompany him to the hospital because of his fear of the criminals, but when they wouldn’t, he decided to wait until he could get back home.

“I’m scared right now,” he said. “I didn’t even go to the hospital because I was scared the guys were going to go there and kill me.”

Now that he is home and has had the chance to get medical care, Junior and Ashlie wonder how the robbery was able to happen.

They said hotel management told them security cameras near the parking lot where he was robbed were not working and security guards, who can usually be seen patrolling near the hotel, were nowhere to be found during the incident.

“How did the people know that he was in the room and when he was leaving?” Ashlie said. “It’s really strange that the cars would be out there waiting.”

They believe at a four-star hotel, security should be a top priority.

“You’re not really being protected,” she said. “You’re paying a lot of money to stay somewhere that you’re supposed to enjoy your time and feel safe and at peace, but it’s not a promise. It’s not a guarantee.”

Junior said he will not be staying at a Hilton hotel again and plans to never come back to Memphis.

“When he came home, the first thing he did was kiss me and hug our baby. He told me, ‘I thought I was going to die. I didn’t think I was going to see our baby again,’” Ashlie said. “Just the thought of that is so scary.”

FOX13 stopped by the Hilton several times but no one was available to speak to crews. We left a voicemail with a manager requesting security video but have not heard back.

MPD reports the rental car was found ditched nearly 20 miles away from the hotel Thursday at noon.

The department has not shared images of the suspects or descriptions beyond saying they are six males.

Anyone with information about the robbery and carjacking is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

