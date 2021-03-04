Man details costs of police shooting

Andrew Dowd, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·4 min read

Mar. 3—EAU CLAIRE — A man shot by Eau Claire police in 2015 while he was unarmed faced $235,250 in medical bills, according to the latest filing in his civil lawsuit against the city.

The list of hospital, clinic and rehabilitation center costs were provided on Monday to the U.S. District Court of Western Wisconsin in Tyler C. Holte's lawsuit against Eau Claire and the officer who shot him.

Started in February 2020 by a civil rights complaint filed in federal court, the case is scheduled to reach its conclusion this year.

The city and Holte have until July 2 to each submit confidential letters with terms and conditions they would be willing to settle the case for or proceed to a jury trial scheduled for Aug. 16, according to a schedule set by Magistrate Judge Stephen L. Crocker.

Filed by Madison attorney Jeff Scott Olson, the lawsuit contends that Officer Hunter Braatz used excessive force in the April 1, 2015, shooting of Holte, who was 25 years old then and 30 now.

The day before the shooting, Holte's mother had contacted police out of concern for her son's welfare after he left a sober living residence where he'd been living since his recent release from jail. Also on that day, police learned that Holte missed a check-in with his probation agent, prompting them to issue an arrest warrant for him.

Holte, who had a history of drug use and criminal activity since becoming addicted to pain pills after a 2009 car crash, also had misdemeanor cases pending for battery and drug paraphernalia possession at the time.

On the afternoon of April 1, 2015, Holte's mother drove by an Eau Claire auto repair shop and saw her son and his girlfriend standing outside the building. The mother stopped to talk with him, urging Holte to turn himself in to police. The two argued and then Holte drove off in his mother's vehicle, as she briefly clung to it in an attempt to prevent him from leaving, according to a 2015 report on the case.

A police sergeant waiting nearby in an unmarked squad car saw Holte speed away from the scene, stated the 2015 report and the civil lawsuit. Instead of starting a high-speed pursuit, officers decided to make a plan for making contact with Holte.

Police then learned that Holte's vehicle was at the parking lot outside of VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave. Officers searched for Holte along the wooded waterfront behind the tavern, located him sitting on the hillside and took positions around him.

The civil lawsuit filed by attorney Olson emphasized that one of the officers — the first one to talk with Holte and tell him to show his hands — was carrying a shotgun loaded with bean-bag rounds, which are intended to knock down and stun a person. Other officers had regular firearms.

Holte refused the first officer's commands to hold his hands up multiple times, responding by saying "What did I do?" according to the lawsuit.

Braatz, who was armed with a semi-automatic rifle and at a position downhill from Holte, then told the man to show his hands, which he did not comply with.

After the shooting, Braatz told investigators that he'd been told that Holte had an arrest warrant, did not want to go to jail and may be armed, according to the Eau Claire County District Attorney's report from 2015 that found the officer's actions to be justified. The investigation also cited accounts from family members who said Holte was under the influence of drugs at the time and was suicidal.

Braatz stated in 2015 that he saw Holte moving his right hand and turning toward him, at which time the police officer felt his life was in danger and fired two shots from his rifle. The bullets struck Holte's shoulder and leg, and officers rushed in to provide first aid until paramedics arrived.

No weapon was found on or around Holte. He was never charged for his actions on that day.

Attorney Olson wrote that police responded to Holte's mental health crisis by shooting him with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, while he was unarmed. The civil complaint filed by Olson seeks compensation for his client's injuries, damages that deter others from similar conduct and punish Braatz for his actions, plus all attorneys' and court costs.

On Wednesday the city released a statement about the lawsuit, defending the actions of Eau Claire police and citing thorough investigation into the incident by multiple agencies in 2015. Since the lawsuit's filing last year, many depositions have been taken, export reports reviewed, and additional investigation and scrutiny into the shooting have happened, the city attorney's office stated.

"We believe this additional information bolsters the conclusions previously reached by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Eau Claire District Attorney's office, and the City of Eau Claire Police Department regarding the appropriateness of the force used in this case," the statement added.

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden's Cabinet picks and where they stand in Senate confirmation proceedings

    Biden's OMB pick Neera Tanden withdrew from consideration, and other nominees still await confirmation. Here's the latest on Biden's Cabinet picks.

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • How AstraZeneca's vaccine got mired in politics and mistrust to become Europe's least favorite shot

    A succession of communication blunders about the vaccine has led some Europeans to see it as second rate.

  • Raptors will be short-handed when they return to floor

    The Toronto Raptors will have enough players to get back on the floor Wednesday, after a pair of games earlier this week were postponed for virus-related issues. Also still out: coach Nick Nurse, who entered the protocols last week along with five other members of his staff. Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo, who led Toronto to a win in its most recent game on Friday, will remain in the acting-coach role on Wednesday.

  • Op-Ed: It's official. Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for Jamal Khashoggi's murder. Hold him accountable

    President Biden's failure to punish the Saudi crown prince defies justice and weakens the rule of law everywhere.

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Turkey plans to shut down pro-Kurdish opposition party: ruling party official

    Turkey's government plans to shut down the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the ruling AK Party's deputy parliament chairman was quoted as saying on Tuesday, the most senior official to endorse nationalist demands for its closure. President Tayyip Erdogan's government and its nationalist MHP allies accuse the HDP of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), accusations that escalated after Ankara said Turkish captives were killed by the PKK in Iraq last month. The MHP have repeatedly called for the HDP's closure over links to the PKK, which Turkey, the European Union, and United States designate a terrorist organisation.

  • Hutchinson gets 6th shutout, Maple Leafs beat Oilers 3-0

    Michael Hutchinson stopped 31 shots for his sixth career shutout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Monday night. Morgan Rielly and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs blanked Edmonton for the second straight game, following a 4-0 win Saturday.

  • Analysis: Biden retreats from vow to make pariah of Saudis

    As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden promised to make a pariah out of Saudi Arabia over the 2018 killing of dissident Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. The Biden administration made clear Friday it would forgo sanctions or any other major penalty against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Khashoggi killing, even after a U.S. intelligence report concluded the prince ordered it.

  • Mother arrested after four-year-old girl found alone on NYC sidewalk remained unclaimed for days

    Over the weekend police officers were stunned to discover a four-year-old girl roaming the streets of New York City alone. Saturday, police noticed the child walking alone just after midnight at the corner of E. 156 St. and Prospect Ave. in the Bronx. Sunday, the NYPD shared surveillance video on its official Twitter page that showed a person who appears to be a woman walking ahead as the girl crosses the street alone.

  • Jets’ plans at quarterback are becoming increasingly clear

    NEW YORK — Jets GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh haven’t quite tipped their hand for their plans at quarterback yet, but those plans are becoming increasingly clear. Sam Darnold is on the block. Trading for Deshaun Watson is unlikely. Perhaps the clearest statement came from Douglas when he was asked a leading question about trading the Jets’ boatload of picks for a player. ...

  • Sussex society: The key figures at the centre of the Meghan bullying claims

    Buckingham Palace is to investigate claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied members of her staff. These are the key figures at the centre of the allegations. Simon Case Briefly director of strategy at GCHQ before going on to work for the Duke of Cambridge as his private secretary (pictured below). He then returned to government, first as permanent secretary in Downing Street to Boris Johnson and then more recently as Cabinet Secretary.

  • Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

    During the campaign for the two Georgia Senate races, Joe Biden repeatedly promised to pass $2,000 stimulus checks if the Democrats won. After they did, the administration argued that $2,000 really meant $1,400 in addition to the $600 that had already gone out in the December rescue package. Whether that is true or not, now Biden is inarguably breaking his promise. Under pressure from moderate Senate Democrats, he has reportedly agreed to cut down the formula under which the checks will be sent out. In the previous packages, the amount started phasing out at $75,000 in income for individuals and $150,000 for joint filers, and vanished entirely at $100,000 and $200,000 respectively (as of 2019). Now the phase-out will start start in the same place but end at $80,000 for singles and $160,000 for couples. The $1,400 promise clearly implied at least that the checks would go out according to the previous formula used under Trump. But now singles making between $80,000-100,000 and couples making between $160,000-200,000 will get nothing. The Washington Post's Jeff Stein reports that roughly 17 million people who previously got checks now will not. The supposed justification here is that moderates want the aid to be more "targeted." In fact this formula is horribly inaccurate, because the income data the IRS uses is from the year before the pandemic (unless people have already filed their taxes — and by the way, if your income decreased in 2020, you should do that immediately). This formula is therefore doubly wrong — there are no doubt millions of people who have lost jobs and should qualify but won't, and a smaller number that have gotten raises and shouldn't qualify but will. And this change will only save a pitiful $12 billion. The survival checks are one of the most popular government programs in American history. Polls have them at something like 4-1 approval. "Moderation," for Senate Democrats, apparently means breaking their party's promises in the service of unpopular, pointless actions that make their president seem less generous than Donald Trump. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceProgressives argue Biden's compromise on stimulus checks is 'completely deranged'Mike Pence comes out of hiding to nod towards Trump's election lies

  • Canada vaccine panel recommends 4 months between COVID doses

    A national panel of vaccine experts in Canada recommended Wednesday that provinces extend the interval between the two doses of a COVID-19 shot to four months to quickly inoculate more people amid a shortage of doses in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed optimism that vaccination timelines could be sped up. The current protocol is an interval of three to four weeks between doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

  • Biden cuts 16 million people off from stimulus checks after striking deal with moderate Senate Democrats, study says

    Biden approved phasing out direct payments entirely for individuals making above $80,000 a year and married couples earning more than $160,000.

  • The Trumps are trying to sell a Florida home for $49 million after buying it from the former president's sister for $18 million in 2018

    Eric Trump tweeted a listing for a home that the family is trying to sell through a limited liability company for more than twice its 2018 value.

  • Dr. Fauci has a stunningly simple way to explain how Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine differs from Pfizer's and Moderna's shots

    All three of the COVID-19 shots authorized for use in the US train the body to recognize the coronavirus, but J&J's uses a cold virus instead of mRNA.

  • Live stimulus updates: Senate no longer expected to begin debate on COVID-19 bill Wednesday

    Sen. Chuck Schumer said Democrats would be "on track" to pass the bill by March 14, when a federal boost to unemployment benefits expires.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan's 2018 tour was 'stressful' for staff and left one aide visibly upset

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s autumn 2018 tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga was “stressful” for staff, with at least one aide visibly upset after a discussion with the Duchess. One engagement in particular has long been shrouded in mystery, with no credible explanation given as to why the Duchess was abruptly whisked from a market in Fiji’s capital Suva, cutting short the visit. At the time, even palace aides appeared confused about what had happened, with a succession of contradictory briefings. The engagement was organised to allow Meghan to learn more about a UN Women's project called Markets for Change, which promotes women's empowerment in marketplaces throughout the Pacific. Sources have now claimed that the Duchess was upset when she saw branding for UN Women, an organisation she had worked with before. Meghan had allegedly said she would only go to the market if there was no branding for the organisation, a source told the Times, although the reason behind it is unknown.

  • Nicola Sturgeon chokes back tears as she rejects 'absurd' claims she was out to destroy Alex Salmond

    Nicola Sturgeon today choked back tears and insisted "I would never have wanted to 'get' Alex Salmond" as she rejected as "absurd" his claims of a plot among senior SNP figures to destroy him. The First Minister told a Holyrood inquiry the "simple" truth was that several women made complaints about Mr Salmond's behaviour and "I refused to follow the usual pattern of allowing a powerful man to use his status and connections to get what he wants." In an appearance spanning more than eight hours, against the backdrop of calls for her resignation, Ms Sturgeon insisted she had seen "nothing that comes within a million miles" of backing Mr Salmond's conspiracy claims. Although she reiterated it was "beyond question" that Mr Salmond had been cleared of all criminal charges, she said his behaviour was still "deeply inappropriate" and "there was not a single word of regret" from him during his six hours of testimony last week. Ms Sturgeon appeared on the verge of tears, with her voice breaking, as she was invited to apologise to the Scottish people for arguing for years they could trust Mr Salmond to take them to independence. Murdo Fraser, a Tory MSP, pressed her when she had decided he "was no longer the Charles Stewart Parnell of Scotland, and was in fact a liar and a fantasist?’"