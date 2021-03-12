Man detained for alleged murder

Mar. 12—A 43-year-old man was detained on a warrant this week for allegedly murdering his wife who was found dead inside a residence in the 17000 block of Indiana Ranch Road, Challenge, according to a Yuba County Sheriff's Office news release.

At around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Christine Adams, 44, of Visalia, was found in the guest room of the house in Challenge by a 911 caller. Deputies found Adams' body with visible physical trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's husband, Bryan Adams, was later involved in a car accident out of the area prior to law enforcement locating him. Requiring hospitalization, he was transported to the Sacramento area, where he remained late Thursday under detention by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, according to Leslie Williams, spokesperson for the sheriff's department.

"He is expected to survive his injuries," Williams said in an email Thursday.

Bryan Adams will be booked into Yuba County Jail after he is released from the hospital. The woman's cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.