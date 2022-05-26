Man detained after boy shot in Hickory Hill, MPD says

A boy was shot in Hickory Hill Thursday morning.

At approximately 11:30 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Bishop Dale Drive.

At 11:20 am, officers responded to a shooting at 5975 Bishop Dale Drive, where a male juvenile was shot. Juvenile was transported critical to ROH. Officers have a male detained. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/vscAuN5tT4 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 26, 2022

When officers arrived, a boy was shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

Police also said, that one man has been detained.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

