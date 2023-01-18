Man detained in Central Florida lied to FBI about support for ISIS, feds say

A man arrested last week on federal charges out of Orlando lied to federal agents about his past support for the Islamic State, including plans to travel overseas and join the organization, according to an indictment.

Moad Mohamed Benkabbou faces three charges of making a false statement to a federal agency, stemming from claims he made in August to Federal Bureau of Investigation agents conducting a probe into international terrorism, the indictment dated Jan. 11 states.

Benkabbou was arrested Friday, court records show, and pleaded not guilty to the charges at an initial court appearance Tuesday.

According to the indictment, on Aug. 9, Benkabbou was asked whether he had ever talked to a man he knew as “Ahmed” about ISIS or another terrorist organization, responding, “No I didn’t.”

In fact, Benkabbou had spoken in support of ISIS during “numerous discussions with that individual from in or about January 2020 to in or about August 2020, including discussions about joining ISIS; ISIS leadership; ISIS operations, training, and logistics; ISIS ideology; and ISIS networks of supporters,” the indictment said.

Benkabbou also denied ever having made plans to travel overseas and join ISIS, the indictment states. But according to federal authorities, Benkabbou booked a plane ticket for that purpose in August 2020. He later canceled the flight, according to the indictment.

He also falsely denied having pledged loyalty to ISIS, which he did on Jan. 31, 2020, prosecutors allege.

Court records available Wednesday didn’t reveal any additional details about the investigation that led to the charges against Benkabbou or identify the man with whom he allegedly discussed his support for ISIS.

Records show the case against Benkabbou is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

ISIS, also known as the Islamic State or ISIL, is a militant Islamist group that the United States considers a foreign terrorist organization. At its height in the middle of the last decade, it controlled vast areas of Syria and Iraq.

The gunman who killed 49 people at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub in 2016 pledged his support for ISIS when speaking to 911 operators and hostage negotiators during the massacre.

jeweiner@orlandosentinel.com