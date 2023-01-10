Man detained in fatal Verona shooting

Jan. 9—VERONA — A suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Verona that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn said officers were dispatched to 119 Jones Drive at 9:27 p.m. on Jan. 8 in response to a report of shots fired. When police and Lee County deputy sheriffs arrived on the scene, they found one male victim laying on the ground and a female victim sitting inside of her vehicle.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon, was pronounced dead on the scene. His body is being sent to the state medical examiner's office in Pearl for autopsy.

Linda Miles, 45, of Shannon, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. She was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities arrested Wendell King, 24, of Belden, a few houses over and transported him to the Lee County Jail without incident. As of Monday afternoon, he had not formally been charged at this time.

Nunn said the case is still under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

