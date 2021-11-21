Male detained after firing at three separate buildings in Middle River late Sunday night, believed to have experienced mental health crisis

A male was taken into custody Sunday morning after shooting a gun at three different buildings in Middle River and then barricading himself inside his car during what appeared to be a mental health crisis, police said.

Baltimore County Police said around 11 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 11000 block of Crossroads Circle for shots fired. When officers arrived, they saw damage from the gunfire but did not see a possible suspect.

About 25 minutes later, police received another call for gunfire in the 8900 block of Kelso Dr., about four miles away from the original location.

Police arrived to find the district courthouse windows riddled with bullet holes and windows shattered. By 2 p.m. on Sunday, crews were working to board up the windows. Glass covered the ground and a nearby trashcan was pierced with a bullet hole.

Just before midnight on Sunday, officers responded to a third firearm discharge call at Nakota Court.

No injuries were reported in any of the shootings.

Police said as they searched for a suspect, they received a call for a “suspicious vehicle” around 5:30 a.m. Officers then found the individual about 15 miles away in Phoenix near Dulaney Valley Road and Jarrettsville Pike.

Crisis negotiators with the county police department and members of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police helped resolve the incident. Police said the person was believed to have been experiencing a mental health crisis and he was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Baltimore Sun editor Kalani Gordon contributed to this article.