Man detained following deadly overnight shooting, police say

Memphis police detained a man following a deadly shooting in Highland Heights early Sunday morning.

A man was shot in the area near the 4000 block of National Street around 3:20 a.m., according to police.

MPD said someone later dropped him off at the fire station at 611 National Street near Summer Avenue.

He was taken to Regional One but did not survive.

Police said they detained a man and are still investigating the deadly shooting.

