Man detained in Greece on suspicion of embezzling US$1.1 million from Ukraine's Defence Ministry

A Ukrainian citizen suspected of embezzling UAH 43 million (about US$1.17 million) from the Ministry of Defence has been detained in Greece.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine on 15 November, reported by European Pravda

Details: The detention took place in Athens on 13 November.

According to the investigation, the suspect colluded with other individuals to gain possession of funds that a limited liability company had received as advance payment under military procurement contracts concluded with Ukraine’s Defence Ministry.

These funds were transferred to the accounts of sole traders, supposedly as payment for the provision of work and services.

The crime was committed between 2 March and 10 May 2022. The suspect was the director of the company at the time.

On 12 July 2022, he was served with a notice of suspicion for misappropriation of property by abuse of office and disposal of property obtained by criminal means, committed on a particularly large scale by an organised group (Art.191.5 and Art. 209.3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On 6 November 2023, the Prosecutor General's Office sent a request to the Greek authorities regarding the detention and temporary arrest of the suspect.

A red notice was also requested from Interpol.

As a result, the suspect was detained and placed under temporary arrest by the Athens Court of Appeal.

The necessary documents are currently being drawn up to request the suspect’s extradition to Ukraine for criminal prosecution.

Background: A French court rejected Ukraine's request for the extradition of Ukrainian billionaire Kostiantyn Zhevago, who is accused of embezzlement.

