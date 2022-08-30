Man detained by guests after shooting threat at downtown hotel, records show

A man is behind bars after threatening people at a local hotel.

Damien Hood, 24, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and criminal trespassing after trying to pull a gun on a hotel worker and guests.

On Aug. 29, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an armed party call at 300 N. Second St. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel around 1 a.m.

A hotel employee was involved with a man who refused to leave the hotel. That man was later identified at Hood, records show.

According to an affidavit, multiple hotel guests intervened and tried to get Hood to leave and said that he used hand gestures and made threats to kill all of them.

He then grabbed a backpack and was attempting to pull out a handgun but was stopped by more guests at the hotel.

Hood did have a handgun inside his backpack and was disarmed, records show. The tussle caused Hood to suffer minor injuries.

Hood was then detained and held until police arrived.

Hood was too intoxicated to be interviewed at that time and was then taken to the hospital for treatment and detox, records show.

According to an affidavit, a 40 caliber semi auto handgun was tagged.

He is due in court on Sept. 7 and has a $5,000 bond.