Man detained in Kyiv for setting up fireworks during war-time, he faces up to five years in prison

A man launched fireworks in the yard of a high-rise building

The detainee faces up to five years of imprisonment.

The police were informed about the setting off of fireworks in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district. A video of the fireworks was posted on Telegram.

Police officers registered the report and immediately began searching for the persons involved.

"Checking the information, the police found out that the fireworks were launched in the yard of a house on Oleksandr Makhov Street. Police seized the used 36-shot pyrotechnics from the scene," the statement reads.

District police officers, together with operatives, conducted door-to-door checks, interviewed about a hundred locals and watched surveillance video. As a result, the police identified the suspect and detained him with the help of special forces from Police Regiment No. 1, the police reported.

The Kyiv Oblast resident, 28, was detained according to Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He had prior illegal drug possession convictions.

The suspect wanted to celebrate his friend’s birthday, the police said.

Investigators seized the remains of fireworks packaging, lighters, and the clothes the offender was wearing when committing the crime, during a search of the apartment.

The Sviatoshyno Police Department initiated criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — hooliganism.

The District Prosecutor's Office served him a notice of suspicion.

