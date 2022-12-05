Woman found dead inside Lacey apartment; boyfriend arrested

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Lacey on Monday morning.

Sheriff’s office officials said a woman in her early 20s was found dead inside a unit at the Copper Wood Apartments in Lacey off Martin Way at around 2 a.m.

Deputies said a man in his mid-20s told a family member that he shot his girlfriend. The family member called 911.

The suspect was arrested in Pierce County.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public at this time,” TCSO tweeted.

Investigators remain at the scene collecting evidence.

This story is developing.