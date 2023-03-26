Man detained at LAX after allegedly opening emergency exit on Delta plane

A man was detained at Los Angeles International Airport after allegedly opening an emergency exit door, triggering the emergency slide Saturday morning.

The passenger, who was not identified, opened the door to the Delta flight departing to Seattle as it was pushing away from the gate, according to Los Angeles Airport Police Captain Karla Rodriguez. The FBI was contacted by airport police but it is unclear whether the man, who was not identified, is facing charges in the incident.

Delta Airlines confirmed the Saturday incident with an "unruly passenger" in a statement Sunday. The man was first detained by Delta staff before police arrived.

Gillian Sheldon, a fellow passenger who witnessed the incident, told NBC Los Angeles that the man was "clearly" agitated over something. A flight attendant came up to the man to tell him to return to his seat but he turned to grab the flight door, according to Sheldon.

"She said, 'you cannot open the door' and grabbed him and within two seconds he opened the door," Sheldon said.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Passengers deplaned and were accommodated onto a new plane after the incident, Delta said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com