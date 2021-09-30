Man detained at MIA after he walks on wing of plane from Colombia, police say

When flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, landed at Miami International Airport Wednesday night, a passenger exited the plane and walked on the wing, Miami-Dade police said.

Customs and Border Protection agents immediately took the unidentified man into custody.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. as the plane “was in the process of positioning the aircraft at the gate,” said Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police.

It was immediately clear which law enforcement agency would be taking the lead in the investigation because it was an international flight.

No other details including what charges the man may face were immediately available.

A spokeswoman for American Airlines released a statement Wednesday night: “The customer was immediately detained by law enforcement. We thank our team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action.”