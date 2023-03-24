Man detained after reportedly stabbing person in the face in Tukwila

A Shoreline man was detained in Tukwila after a report of a man who had been stabbed in the face, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

At about 1 p.m. Friday, officers with the Tukwila Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Andover Park West and 180th Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was being treated by the fire department for non-life-threatening injuries.

After officers were provided a description of the suspect, he was soon located at the gas pumps of a Costco where he was attempting to steal a car from a distracted owner, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

The 62-year-old Shoreline man was detained without incident.