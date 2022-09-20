Man detained in robbery of business
Sep. 20—ATHENS — A man was detained in connection with a robbery at an Athens car wash business on Tuesday afternoon, according to Athens police.
Police said employees of Wash N Shine at 1214 U.S. 31 S. reported the robbery to police. The employees said a man demanded money and had a handgun. He fired a round into the ground and fled, the workers said.
Police said they took a man into custody along McClellan Street.
The investigation is continuing, police said.
