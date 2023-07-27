Man detained for sending video of himself slapping his infant son 30 times to estranged girlfriend

[Source]

Chinese police have detained a man for filming himself physically abusing his infant son and sending the video to his estranged girlfriend — the baby’s mother — to force her to return.

What happened: The man, identified only by his surname Deng, reportedly filmed himself physically abusing his son on July 4, according to local media Jimu News.

Officials from the municipal government of Zhanjiang in Guangdong province said Deng was upset that he had to take care of the infant son alone after his girlfriend, surnamed Chen, left them in early July.

Deng reportedly slapped their son about 30 times until his cheeks turned red and swollen, all while filming the act. He then sent a video of the abuse to Chen.

What happened next: While it is unclear what happened to the estranged couple after the man sent the video, the local government reportedly took the infant from the father following his detainment. They said the infant did not suffer any long-term physical harm from the incident.

Local police and a local women and children’s federation are now investigating the case.

