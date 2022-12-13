Man detained after standoff at Cerro Gordo housing complex

Dec. 12—Santa Fe police converged on a Cerro Gordo Road housing complex late Monday morning, warning area residents to remain sheltered in their homes and ordering occupants of one apartment to exit peacefully as officers waited outside with their guns drawn.

About two hours after the SWAT team standoff began, officers detained Raymond Lopez, 28, on two outstanding arrest warrants, "as well as an additional charge for resisting or obstructing an officer," Capt. Bryan Martinez said.

Police did not confirm whether Lopez was arrested Monday.

Online court records show he has two outstanding warrants for failing to appear at court hearings Sept. 26 and Nov. 28.

The first proceeding was scheduled for charges of negligent use of a deadly weapon and having an open container of alcohol, filed against Lopez on Aug. 10 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. Police alleged they had found him "passed out" in his car with alcohol and a handgun on his passenger seat, according to a criminal complaint.

Lopez also is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home Aug. 26, stealing her car and damaging the back door of her home in the 1200 block of Cerro Gordo Road — the same address where police detained Lopez after Monday's standoff.

"[Lopez] does not live at the residence, does not stay at the residence, and has never been on the lease," Lopez's girlfriend said, according to the complaint.

He was charged with breaking and entering, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and residential burglary, online court records state.

Lopez accrued more charges Oct. 9 after he was accused of shooting into a friend's second-story apartment after she would not answer the door. An arrest warrant affidavit filed Oct. 11 states Lopez went to the apartment and knocked several times.

"While looking through the peep hole at the front door [the resident] noticed Mr. Lopez was moving something in his jacket pocket which worried her and made her feel uncomfortable because he is known to carry a firearm," the affidavit states.

Lopez was charged with shooting at a dwelling and attempt to commit a felony, according to online court records.