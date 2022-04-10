Man detained after standoff with State Police at ABQ office

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·1 min read

Apr. 9—A man surrendered to New Mexico State Police on Saturday afternoon following a standoff outside the agency's headquarters in Northeast Albuquerque.

State Police spokesman Dusty Francisco said Andreus Lynch, 29, will be charged with battery on a household member and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

He said the situation started around 11 a.m. when a woman walked up to the State Police office near Carlisle and Interstate 40 and reported a domestic violence incident. Francisco said the woman told officers the suspect — later identified as Lynch — was in a vehicle in the parking lot and had a gun.

He said police shut down the surrounding area and called in the SWAT team and crisis negotiators to handle the incident. Francisco said negotiators spoke with Lynch and after a brief standoff he surrendered peacefully.

He said the woman was treated by medics on scene and released.

