Man detained after Suffolk Starbucks shooting is released; no charges filed

A man apprehended after a shooting that seriously injured another man at a Starbucks coffeehouse in Suffolk on Thursday morning has been released, a city spokesperson said, and no charges have been filed against him.

Jennifer Moore, director of media and community relations for the city of Suffolk, said he had been released Thursday night. As of Friday afternoon, the investigation into the shooting was still ongoing, Moore said.

According to police, officers responded to the cafe in the 5800 block of Harbour View Boulevard following a report of a shooting at 10:18 a.m. Thursday. A verbal dispute between two customers inside the shop escalated into a physical altercation that spilled outside, and one of the men shot the other. Police said at the time that a suspected shooter fled the scene on foot but was later apprehended by police.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds after the altercation, and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The chaotic crime scene outside the Starbucks included at least two vehicles apparently struck by gunfire, a patch of grass rutted by tire marks, and a drive-thru lane marker overturned. The coffee shop is situated in a retail center just yards away from retirement community.

