Man who was detained takes stand in Lyde's criminal case

MONTAGUE — The man at the center of this case against suspended Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde took the stand during Lyde’s trial which continued Wednesday.

Landon Paul Goad and his girlfriend Sarah Lynn Johnson were jailed on domestic violence accusations in July 2021.

They were held in jail for more than 48 hours, which the prosecution said was in violation of the couple’s rights.

Goad testified that he saw the justice of the peace after approximately 70 hours behind bars.

The man said later, when he was jailed again in an unrelated incident, a private investigator attempted to get him to sign a piece of paper that said Lyde had not committed a malicious act against him.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, Jail Administrator Renee Weaver said she was worried because she knew the couple was coming up on the time that the were required to be released.

Johnson allegedly attempted to hang herself with a shower curtain while in jail, she was taken to the hospital and later returned to the jail.

By that time, it had been longer than 48 hours without legal charges declared to hold Goad or Johnson.

On Wednesday afternoon, 97th District Attorney Casey Hall was the state's final witness. She testified that Justice of the Peace John Swenson filed a complaint against the sheriff. She was concerned the couple had been held too long and the county would be sued. She then notified the Texas Rangers.

Lyde is charged with two counts of official oppression and two counts of tampering with government documents in connection with the jailing of the Henrietta couple. Clay County deputies arrested the couple following a domestic disturbance. The couple denied they were fighting. The present trial only relates to the man who was arrested, Goad.

The charges allege Lyde held Goad and Johnson longer than the law allowed without charges being filed against them.

By Texas law, people suspected of misdemeanors may only be held for 24 hours without being charged and those suspected of felonies may only be held 48 hours. Goad and Johnson were arrested on a Saturday night and were not released until the following Tuesday.

The charges against Lyde are Class A misdemeanors which carry a maximum penalty of up to a year in jail and $4,000 fines if he is convicted. Because he is an employee of the county, Clay County is picking up his legal costs.

The case is being heard by Senior Justice Lee Gabriel in Montague on a change of venue.

Lyde was suspended from office in February on unrelated allegations of sexual harassment of women in the Sheriff’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Man who was detained takes stand in Lyde's criminal case