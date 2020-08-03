Man detained after taking hostage, threatening to detonate bomb in Kiev

A photograph of the man and his hostage emerged on Twitter

A man has been detained after taking one hostage and threatening to detonate an explosive device in a business centre in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Monday, the interior ministry said. No one was hurt during the arrest.

The man carrying a backpack entered a bank in the Leonardo business centre in central Kiev claiming he had a bomb, deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook.

The man demanded to phone the police but let the bank employees leave the building, Gerashchenko said.

"According to preliminary information, a woman who is the head of bank's branch chose to stay in the building," Gerashchenko told AFP by phone.

Members of a Ukrainian special forces unit are seen outside a building where a man threatened to blow up a bank - VALENTYN OGIRENKO /REUTERS More

Law enforcement negotiated with the man and urged him to surrender, Gerashchenko said.

Last month an armed man carrying explosives took 13 passengers hostage on a bus in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk.

Police freed the passengers and arrested the attacker following a 12-hour standoff after President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to his demand to post a movie recommendation on social media.