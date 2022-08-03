Man detained after throwing hatchet, barricading himself inside Hope House

Aug. 3—A man wielding a hatchet was briefly detained near the Hope House on Third Avenue and Adams Street after police said he barricaded himself into the apartment building.

Police responded to a report of a man throwing a hatchet into Adams Street, south of Third Avenue, at about 12:05 p.m., Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said. The man fled the scene and barricaded himself inside the trash room at Hope House upon police arrival, she said.

More than a dozen police responded to the scene, including SWAT, K-9 units and negotiators.

Police talked with the man and got him to surrender after about an hour without having to use any force, Spokane police Lt. Steven Braun said.

The man was familiar to Spokane police. He was booked for trespassing and an outstanding warrant in an effort to divert him to mental health stabilization services, police said.