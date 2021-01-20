Man detained for throwing snowballs at Berlin US consulate

BERLIN (AP) — A 26-year-old was detained in Berlin — twice — after throwing snowballs and other projectiles at the American consulate and scuffling with security personnel while yelling slogans against outgoing President Donald Trump, police said Wednesday.

The man, an Afghan citizen who lived in Berlin whose name wasn't given in line with German privacy laws, first appeared outside the consulate in the southwestern district of Dahlem yelling slogans and throwing snowballs at about 3 p.m.

When security officials told him to leave the area, he started throwing snowballs at them too, police said.

Authorities handcuffed the man, and allege that he then slammed his own head against a police vehicle, briefly knocking himself out. He regained consciousness before paramedics arrived and was taken to a hospital for treatment before being released. Tests indicated he was mildly intoxicated, police said.

At about 10:30 p.m., the man reappeared outside the consulate and threw two half-full beverage cans at police officers, who were not hit. They were again able to overpower him and, while he was being held, police allege that he again slammed his own head against a police car. This time he was not injured, but damaged the car, police said.

Another breath test indicated his blood alcohol was about double what it had been previously.

He was released after being brought to a police station and is under investigation for causing property damage and bodily harm.

