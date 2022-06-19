Man with diagnosed mental condition missing, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is searching for a man with a diagnosed mental condition who is missing.

Paul Glover, 73, was last seen in the 1200 block of Union Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at the hospital with his son. Glover then walked away, police said.

He was last seen wearing a Golden State ball cap, stripe blue shirt with blue jeans.

According to police, he has a diagnosed mental condition and has no cellphone or credit cards.

If you see him, call Memphis police at 528-CASH.

