Man ‘didn’t want to get a speeding ticket’ — so he fled at 130 mph, Georgia cops say

A man who officers tried to stop for speeding on a Georgia highway fled at 120-130 mph to try to avoid getting a ticket, police said.

Officers attempted to pull over a Porsche SUV on July 6 that was driving 100 mph in a 60-mph zone, according to a July 13 statement from the Atlanta Police Department.

The driver “recklessly” sped away, switching in and out of lanes and reaching speeds of about 120 to 130 mph, the statement said.

An Atlanta police helicopter started following from above and saw the vehicle take an exit at a high rate of speed, nearly causing an accident on a city street.

Video from the helicopter shows the car speeding down the highway and recklessly driving through city streets before pulling into a parking garage.

Officers in the helicopter told officers on the ground where the vehicle was and gave them a description of the driver and a passenger, according to police.

Officers on the ground saw the two men walking away from the parking garage and arrested them.

The 27-year-old driver told police he knew he was driving too fast, but he didn’t want to get a speeding ticket that would affect his license, so he chose to flee from officers.

He faces multiple charges, including felony fleeing and eluding, speeding and five stop sign violations, police said.

Officers found a stolen gun in the waistband of the 27-year-old passenger, police said. He faces a charge of theft by receiving a stolen gun.

Firefighter’s 6-year-old daughter dies after SUV slams into their vehicle, NC cops say

71-year-old mowing lawn is hit and killed by out-of-control SUV, Texas officials say

Head of Louisiana State Police gets pulled over for speeding, footage shows