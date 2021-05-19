Man didn't have valid driver's license in crash into Hempfield home, police say

May 19—A Jeannette man did not have a valid driver's license when he crashed into a Hempfield home earlier this month, according to state police.

Charges were filed Tuesday against Jaiden Crosby, 18, in connection with the crash. A 2-year-old boy narrowly escaped injury May 3 after mother Amanda Clark pushed him out of the way of the car barreling into the front of their Sells Lane home.

Crosby is charged with accidents involving damage, reckless endangerment, driving without a license and summary traffic violations. Troopers said Crosby was speeding at 12:30 p.m. and passed another vehicle going in the same direction. He crashed into a mailbox and utility pole before slamming into the home.

Crosby and three others were inside the car at the time. Two of them, including Crosby, left on foot to seek medical attention, according to the other pair that remained at the crash. But troopers said Excela Health did not have any records of Crosby being admitted or seen.

Investigators eventually found them in the area of East Tremont Apartments in Greensburg and they were brought back to the scene, according to court papers. Crosby was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Clark was left homeless after her rental home was deemed uninhabitable.

She is staying with her father in Washington, driving back and forth daily for an older daughter to attend school. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, she stayed in a donated hotel room and with friends.

Clark pushed her 2-year-old son out of the path of the car while he stood at the glass storm door looking outside. A GoFundMe account has raised about $13,000. She hopes to put the money towards a down payment on a house, but said the housing market is tough right now in her price range.

The account will be closing soon. Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/2559fc45gofund.me/2559fc45.

Clark said she is appreciative of organizations in the community that helped find permanent and temporary homes for her pets as well as donors and others who have helped her out. Now, she can focus a little more on looking into a new home.

Story continues

"I just want to find a place and start over," she said.

The charges will be sent by summons to Crosby. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records and could not be reached. He pleaded guilty to driving without a license in December in connection with an October incident in Jeannette, according to online court records. He was ordered to pay costs and fees.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .