Man who died in 2013 identified as serial killer

Smirnov had begun interviewing for the position at Amazon in January, when U.S. intelligence first stepped up its concerns about Putin’s plans for war in Ukraine. The fact that war was truly coming became clear to Smirnov two days earlier during Putin's televised address to the nation, in which he recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Ukrainian territories that have been under Russian control since 2014. On the very same morning, Smirnov was in no doubt that he needed to leave Russia.