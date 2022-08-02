Man who died after becoming ‘unresponsive’ in Stockton police custody identified

A man who died after becoming "unresponsive" while in police custody according to Stockton police has been identified by the Medical Examiner's office.

Michael Bean has been identified as the man who died after becoming "unresponsive" while in police custody, according to Stockton police.

Bean, 45, had multiple cities of residence, according to Christy Patterson, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Bean became unresponsive after being handcuffed and uncuffed by officers, and then placed in an ambulance following a call about a disturbance on Covey Creek Circle in Stockton on Wednesday, July 27, according to a department statement on Thursday.

Police did not say how long Bean was in custody. Information about the timing of the events "will all come out during the active investigation," police spokesperson Officer Joseph Silva said.

The department said in a statement posted on Facebook about 8 a.m. on Thursday that Bean was not expected to survive. On Saturday the department updated the statement to indicate that he had died.

"Due to this being an in-custody incident, the Stockton Police Department initiated a multi-agency critical incident investigation," the statement said.

Officers encountered Bean at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, police said, after receiving a call about someone "walking up to people's front doors and screaming" near the 5400 block of Covey Creek Circle, in the Quail Lakes neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they saw a man sitting on a vehicle in his underwear and bleeding from the head, according to the statement.

Police said that "as officers approached the man, he fell off the car. The man began rolling on the ground and was screaming." Officers tried to calm him and called in medics, the statement said.

"While continuing to roll on the ground, the man grabbed some rocks and threw them at the officers. Officers then handcuffed him," police said.

Police said medics put the man on a gurney, officers removed the handcuffs and the man was placed in an ambulance.

"A short time later, he became unresponsive, and officers began life-saving measures inside the ambulance," the statement said.

In addition to Stockton police, the critical incident investigation includes the District Attorney's office, the District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation, the California Department of Justice and the Medical Examiner's office, according to the statement.

