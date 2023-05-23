Man who died in bedbug jail cell faced severe neglect - independent autopsy

An independent autopsy has found that a man who was "eaten alive" by bed bugs in a jail cell in Atlanta died of "severe neglect".

The report found Lashawn Thompson faced "untreated schizophrenia, poor living conditions, and severe body insect infestation", his family's lawyer said.

Three of Fulton County Jail's staff have resigned amid an internal investigation into what happened.

Mr Thompson died last September in the jail's psychiatric wing.

Dr Roger Mitchell Jr, a former chief medical examiner in Washington, DC, conducted the independent autopsy.

He wrote: "The death of Mr Lashawn Thompson resulted from severe neglect evidenced by untreated schizophrenia, poor living conditions, poor grooming, extensive and severe body insect infestation, dehydration, and rapid weight loss."

The 35-year-old had been placed in the Fulton County Jail psychiatric wing after officials judged him mentally ill.

He was found unresponsive on 13 September last year, three months after he was booked following a June arrest.

The autopsy noted Mr Thompson was 180 pounds (81kg) when he arrived to the jail for a misdemeanour, and his initial autopsy report showed he weighed 148 pounds.

Mr Thompson's death sparked outrage online when photos were shared of his body riddled with bugs.

Dr Mitchell wrote the post mortem toxicology report was negative for medication prescribed to Mr Thompson for schizophrenia, and listed the manner of death as "homicide".

The family's lawyer, Ben Crump, said Mr Thompson had over 1,000 bites and that insects were found in his mouth, ears, nose and across his body.

"It is unfathomable that no one working in this facility lifted a finger to help Lashawn as he slowly died for three months on their watch," Mr Crump said, "Their inaction, cruelty and inhumanity killed him."

Mr Thompson's death is being investigated by the Office of Professional Standards and Atlanta Police Department and will later be handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Sheriff Patrick Labat said on Monday he has not fully reviewed the independent autopsy yet.

"Repercussions for anyone found to be negligent in Mr Thompson's care could come once the full investigation is turned over to the [Georgia Bureau of Investigation] for review," he said.

The autopsy from Fulton County medical examiner's office had said there was a "severe bed bug infestation," but found no trauma to his body and declared his death as undetermined.

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick's initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, paid for the independent autopsy.