A man died after being attacked with a knife on a Greyhound bus in Pewaukee, police say; suspect is in custody

Police late Thursday launched a homicide investigation in Pewaukee after a 31-year-old man died after being attacked by another passenger on a Greyhound bus.

According to a news release from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel responded about 6:08 p.m. to a parking lot near Point Burger Bar in the city of Pewaukee, W229 N1400 Westwood Drive.

They found a man with an apparent knife wound to his neck who was unconscious and not breathing. Police said the victim was attacked by another male on the bus. Other passengers provided medical attention to the victim until emergency personnel arrived.

Those lifesaving measures continued but the victim died on scene, the release said. Police arrested the lone suspect. Neither has been identified.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

