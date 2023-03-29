A man died when a car hit him on a Clayton County road; police can’t find his family

The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the family of a man who died last month after walking onto the road.

Just after 8 p.m. on March 3, officers arrived at the 7900 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro and found 57-year-old Ramon Garcia critically injured.

Garcia was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Witnesses said Garcia was unsteady on his feet and walked onto the road before he was hit.

The driver involved in the accident remained on the scene, but was not charged in what police called an ‘unfortunate accident.’

Police have been unable to find Garcia’s family, but say he may have originally been from the Compton, California area.

Garcia may have been homeless, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information on his family to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or via email at community.affairs@claytoncountyga.gov.

