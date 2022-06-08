Man died in Cleveland County jail

Ambulance emergency lights

A man being held at the Cleveland County Detention Center died Tuesday morning.

Officers found the 33-year-old Shelby man unresponsive in his cell at 1:49 a.m. and began administering CPR while emergency medical services were called.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, all attempts by officers and EMS to save the man's life were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead by EMS.

Standard protocol of the Sheriff’s Office is to contact the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations to investigate any in-custody death.

The Sheriff’s Office is conducting a parallel internal investigation.

Investigators would not release how the man died, saying it was still under investigation

According to Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman, the inmate had been in the jail since October when he was charged with death by distribution and a multitude of other offenses. His bond was set over $150,000, and his next court date was later this month.

He was on probation for assault with a deadly weapon and drug possession convictions out of Gaston County.

