A man died after a crash in Port St. Lucie on Southwest Bayshore Boulevard

PORT ST. LUCIE — The driver of a sport utility vehicle died Monday after police reported his vehicle left the roadway and struck a concrete power pole, according to Port St. Lucie police.

Port St. Lucie Police at 6:30 a.m. Monday went to the scene in the 1600 block of Southwest Bayshore Boulevard, which is south of Crosstown Parkway and just east of Florida's Turnpike.

An early investigation determined a Toyota Sequoia driven south on Southwest Bayshore Boulevard left the roadway, striking a concrete power pole.

The driver, identified as a man, was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce where he was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, police spokesperson, said police are working to identify the man and notify his family members.

Mesiti said no one else was in the Toyota at the time.

Those who saw the crash or have video footage are asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Keith Applebaum at 772-871-5001.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: fatal crash bayshore boulevard port st. lucie toyota